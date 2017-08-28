LSU: Tops in diversity

A new analysis shows LSU is leading flagship universities across the country in enrolling more minority students, even as many of the country’s elite institutions have failed in affirmative action efforts.

LSU President F. King Alexander characterized The New York Times analysis, which compared 100 universities throughout the country, as a strong showing for LSU, which in recent years has touted increasingly diverse student bodies and freshmen classes.

“For LSU, I would say we’re bucking this trend nationally,” he says. “A lot of universities have talked a good game about diversification but have done very little. A lot of those institutions are the richest in the world and have done very little.”

In comparing the racial makeup of freshmen classes of 100 universities from 1980 to 2015, the Times found LSU leading flagship universities in growth in its share of African American freshmen, from 10% to 14%. Strikingly, some schools have actually decreased their share of black freshmen: South Carolina dropped from 17% in 1980 to 6% in 2015.

The report’s findings are even more damning for the country’s Ivy League and otherwise “elite” schools, which have largely failed in the long-discussed realm of affirmative action.

But depending on how you look at the numbers, African Americans are still underrepresented at LSU.

About one-third of Louisiana’s population, from which LSU draws most of its students, is black, while the school’s entire student body is only 12% black. When comparing SEC schools, LSU remains near the top for diverse student bodies, but trails the University of Mississippi, which has an African-American population of 13%, and Mississippi State University, whose student body is 21% black.

Still, LSU leads schools like Auburn, Alabama and Georgia, whose states have comparable African American populations yet less diverse student bodies. Alexander sees LSU’s strides as a culmination of targeted aid programs, affordability, the school’s relationship with black leaders and “100 different things.”

LSU’s ties to minority communities—Alexander is the faculty representative for the student chapter of the NAACP—stand in contrast to many other schools, he adds. The University of Missouri, for instance, has had recruitment troubles in the wake of tense protests two years ago that roiled the university and shook up its leadership.

LSU’s ties have helped it weather events like the still-pending Alton Sterling investigation, planned white nationalist events, the Trump administration’s travel ban and the much-discussed border wall—which have hispanic and international students “concerned,” among others.

“We know it’s a sensitive time and we’ve got to work together to address a lot of these externalities,” Alexander says.

Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education Joseph Rallo doesn’t have a specific number he hopes schools will achieve in diversity efforts.

Louisiana’s population is more than 30% African American and LSU is 12%, but Rallo pointed to a 2015 Gallup study that found black graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities were often more likely to be thriving financially and otherwise than their counterparts in other schools.

Plus, there are factors extending deep into K-12 and pre-K institutions that can often leave minorities underprepared for college.

“Sadly oftentimes underrepresented students don’t have the best K-12 experiences and oftentimes they’re less prepared for elite institutions,” Rallo says. “(Louisiana colleges) really consciously reach out and, in time of scarce resources, try to put money into the equation so it’s not just lip service.”

