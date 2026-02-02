LSU System seeks investment, tech upgrades in high-stakes UNO reset

A transition report outlining the University of New Orleans’ move back into the LSU System calls for tens of millions of dollars in new spending to stabilize the institution and align it with LSU standards, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The plan follows years of declining enrollment that have left UNO in a fiscal crisis, with student numbers dropping from about 17,000 pre-Katrina to fewer than 5,700 today. The report identifies immediate technology needs exceeding $46 million, including major upgrades to outdated IT systems, campus software, cabling and new artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Additional recommendations include investments in student recruitment, expanded fundraising staff and updated branding as the university prepares to operate as LSU New Orleans. The report also highlights a $59 million deferred maintenance backlog and suggests evaluating UNO’s lakefront real estate for potential development opportunities, including a possible university hotel.

While LSU System leaders have not ruled out seeking legislative support, they emphasize fiscal discipline and management reforms as central to the university’s turnaround strategy.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.