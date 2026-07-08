LSU and FMOL Health award research grants targeting state’s critical health needs

LSU and FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake have awarded more than $1.6 million in research grants to seven teams through the Collaboration in Action Program, or CAP, supporting projects aimed at solving critical health challenges in Louisiana.

The funded research focuses on areas including cancer, trauma care, chronic disease, obesity, sports medicine, brain health and medical data science, with the goal of translating scientific discoveries into better outcomes for patients and communities.

The seven projects include efforts to predict and prevent heat illness among high school football players through wearable technology and machine learning; reduce chronic disease risks through programs addressing both lifestyle choices and social factors such as food access and financial stress; and map how fat and liver tissues interact to better understand obesity-related disease.

Researchers will also explore a new approach to preventing aggressive breast cancers by targeting the PLIN2 protein, study the body’s response to trauma procedures used to control severe bleeding, develop saliva-based tests to detect brain injuries in athletes and identify ways to keep adolescents engaged in sports and physical activity.