Louisiana’s tax cut plan stalls in the Senate

A sweeping tax reform package aimed at cutting Louisiana’s income and sales taxes has stalled in the Senate and is unlikely to advance before the legislative session ends, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The plan, backed by House Republicans and Rep. Julie Emerson, would have drawn $3 billion from emergency savings to help fund tax cuts and permanently boost teacher pay. But Senate leaders, including Sen. Franklin Foil, are hesitant to act before assessing the financial impact of last fall’s tax overhaul. The session is scheduled to end next week, on June 12.

Emerson’s bills included reducing the flat income tax rate from 3% to 2.75% and lowering the sales tax from 5% to 4.75%. However, concerns over long-term deficits and incomplete fiscal data led to the proposals being sidelined.

A constitutional amendment at the heart of the plan has been deferred until at least next year. While lawmakers found an alternative way to fund teacher stipends for now, most of the broader tax reforms have been shelved.

“I mean, it is what it is. They took it out,” Emerson says of the setback.

