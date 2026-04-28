Louisiana’s industrial sector has never faced more crosscurrents

It has been a bipolar year for Louisiana’s industrial complex, reports 10/12 Industry Report in its spring issue. The elation over a tsunami of new investments, lower tax rates and softening regulations has been dampened in many ways by ever-changing tariffs, consistently high interest rates and across-the-board inflation.

That’s causing the price tags of many of the record-breaking $61 billion in announced industrial projects—as well as the $100 billion in active investments—to skyrocket, creating just as many questions as answers.

These conflicting economic realities are set against a backdrop of increasing ambiguity and uncertainty in everything from carbon capture and renewable energy to infrastructure and environmental regulation. 10/12 Industry Report takes a deep dive into several key issues that industry is facing to find out what leaders are saying and how the industrial sector is responding.