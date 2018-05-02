Louisiana reaches federal ozone compliance levels

The entire state of Louisiana now meets EPA ozone compliant levels, thanks in large part to improved pollution levels in the greater Baton Rouge area, according to a release from the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt notified Edwards of the improved designations for the state and the region in a letter, dated April 30. In recent months, the Baton Rouge area has struggled to meet the standards—set at 70 parts per billion in 2015—and was considered to be noncompliant.

The EPA defines the greater Baton Rouge area as Ascension, Livingston, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.

“The public benefits from lowered ozone levels which can impact their quality of health. It can also benefit business and the health of our economy,” Edwards says in a statement.

The governor’s office says the improved designations are due to cooperation with industry, which developed Ozone Action Plans, implemented stricter regulations, responded to early action days and limited their activities to avoid emissions.

Citizens, environmental and governmental groups also were asked to heeded Ozone Action Days and curtailed their activities, the administration says.

Read Pruitt’s full letter.