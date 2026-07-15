Louisiana LNG project could play a key role in Ukraine’s energy future

Argent LNG, developer of a planned 25 million tonnes per annum LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, and Naftogaz Group, Ukraine’s largest oil and gas holding, signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework to explore long-term U.S. LNG offtake, transportation and distribution cooperation for Ukraine and Central, Eastern and Southern European markets.

The framework includes potential LNG sale and purchase arrangements involving FOB loading at Argent LNG’s Louisiana terminal, delivery into European regasification infrastructure and distribution through Naftogaz’s underground storage network into Ukraine and neighboring markets.

The companies also plan to explore engagement with U.S. government financing institutions and European energy security partners.

The partnership is intended to strengthen Ukraine’s and Europe’s energy security by expanding access to reliable American LNG and supporting diversification away from single-source and single-route energy supplies.

Argent LNG CEO Jonathan Bass and Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi emphasize the strategic importance of the agreement in supporting allied energy security and Ukraine’s supply diversification efforts.

Argent LNG’s Port Fourchon project is targeting first cargo in 2030 and is advancing through FERC pre-filing review and U.S. Department of Energy export authorization. Naftogaz Group operates Ukraine’s integrated oil and gas infrastructure, including exploration, production, processing, storage, transmission, trading and natural gas supply to more than 12.5 million households and 5,000 businesses.