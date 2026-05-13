Louisiana LNG is heading to China once again

China may soon receive its first direct U.S. liquefied natural gas shipment in more than a year, signaling a possible thaw in energy relations as President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, EnergyNow.com writes.

Three LNG vessels departed export facilities in Louisiana this month and are expected to arrive in China in mid-June. The U.S., the world’s largest LNG exporter, has seen shipments to China collapse amid trade tensions, with Chinese buyers instead reselling contracted cargoes elsewhere for profit as global prices surged. China has increasingly leaned on pipeline gas from Russia and Central Asia, though declining inventories could make U.S. LNG more attractive again.

If the vessels complete the journey, it would mark the first direct shipment since February 2025—a dramatic reversal from 64 U.S. LNG cargoes delivered to China in 2024. For Louisiana, home to major export terminals, the shift underscores how global geopolitics can quickly reshape energy demand and trade flows.

EnergyNow.com has the full story.