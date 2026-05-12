Louisiana lawmakers advance compensation hike for themselves

Louisiana lawmakers voted Monday to boost compensation for themselves and statewide elected officials, then watched some members scramble to reverse their support after the politically sensitive vote cleared the House by a single vote, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The proposal would leave legislators’ base salary unchanged at $16,800 but add new monthly allowances for legislative work, housing and travel beginning in 2028, with future inflation adjustments.

It would also raise the governor’s salary from $130,000 to $174,000 and increase pay for other statewide elected officials.

The awkward post-vote maneuvering underscored the political risk of backing compensation increases ahead of next year’s elections, particularly as some lawmakers appeared to realize too late how the vote might play out publicly.

Because vote changes cannot alter a bill’s outcome once it passes, the measure remains alive and heads to the Senate.

Supporters argue compensation has not kept pace with modern demands or inflation, while critics are likely to question the optics of lawmakers approving richer benefits for themselves during a period of broader fiscal pressure.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.