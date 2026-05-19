Louisiana House set to debate new congressional map

The Louisiana House is expected to take up a proposed new congressional map Thursday, as lawmakers continue working through questions about parish splits, community representation and political impact, The Center Square writes.

Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, says he is trying to build broad support for the bill and expects small changes before the vote.

The House debate follows Senate approval of a map by Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, that would preserve Louisiana’s New Orleans-based 2nd District but reshape the Baton Rouge-based 6th District, eliminating the state’s second majority-Black congressional seat.

The proposal comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Louisiana’s current congressional map was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The current map includes two majority-Black districts, represented by U.S. Reps. Troy Carter and Cleo Fields. Morris’ plan would likely improve Republicans’ chances of winning five of Louisiana’s six congressional seats, while raising concerns about how divided parishes could affect local influence in Congress.

Read more from The Center Square.