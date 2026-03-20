Louisiana colleges say they’re underfunded by $850 million

Louisiana’s public colleges and universities are facing a deepening financial strain, with higher education leaders estimating the system is underfunded by roughly $850 million when adjusted for inflation over the past decade, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Despite steady state budgets in recent years, rising costs and shifting revenue burdens have effectively translated into cuts.

Lawmakers heard that campuses are increasingly reliant on tuition and fees, while growing athletics expenses and declining enrollment are compounding deficits. Several universities, including University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of New Orleans, are grappling with multi-million-dollar shortfalls, prompting discussions of program cuts and restructuring.

The funding gap underscores long-term structural challenges tied to past budget reductions and current fiscal priorities, including potential tax cuts. While officials say additional investment is needed to stabilize institutions and support workforce development, significant increases appear unlikely in the near term.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.