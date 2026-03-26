Louisiana AI bills are facing pushback from industry advocates

Louisiana lawmakers are moving cautiously on artificial intelligence regulation as a growing clash with business groups slows broader efforts, The Center Square writes.

More than 20 AI-related bills have been filed this session, but only a handful—primarily those targeting child exploitation—have gained traction.

Proposals aimed at broader oversight, including disclosure requirements and limits on AI use, are facing pushback from industry advocates who warn of compliance burdens and economic risks. Business groups argue that a patchwork of state-level rules could put Louisiana at a competitive disadvantage, especially as federal officials signal potential penalties for overly restrictive laws.

With hundreds of millions in broadband funding potentially at stake, lawmakers are weighing how to balance innovation, consumer protection and economic growth. The result is a high-stakes policy debate that could shape how aggressively Louisiana regulates AI—and how attractive the state remains for tech-driven investment.

The Center Square has the full story.