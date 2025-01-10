Long-term mortgage rates continue an upward climb

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked up again this week, remaining at its highest level since July.

The benchmark 30-year fixed rate loan rate rose to 6.93% from 6.91% last week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. It was at 6.66% a year ago and has risen for four straight weeks.

The uptick in the cost of home loans reflects a rise in the bond yields that lenders use as a guide to price mortgages, specifically the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury. That benchmark has climbed from 3.62% in mid-September to 4.66% this week.

Elevated mortgage rates and rising home prices have kept homeownership out of reach of many would-be homebuyers. While sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in November for the second straight month, the housing market remains in a slump and on track for its worst year since 1995.

Read the full story.