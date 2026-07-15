Livingston Parish fabricators are betting big on the energy and data center boom

Livingston Parish is experiencing a surge in industrial growth as several fabrication companies expand operations to meet rising demand from the power, energy, data center, LNG and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Epic Piping is investing $25 million to expand its Livingston facility by 80,000 square feet, adding new welding stations and enhancing its ability to fabricate larger, higher-alloy materials.

The Shaw Group is expanding its Walker operations by doubling its workforce and adding advanced orbital welding equipment to support growing demand in the data center and pharmaceutical markets.

Meanwhile, Pipe & Steel Industrial is investing nearly $9 million to increase beam-cutting capacity and is undertaking a second expansion that will add 60,000 square feet of space for in-house steel processing. Together, these investments are expected to create approximately 300 new jobs, further strengthening Livingston Parish’s role as a regional hub for pipe fabrication and skilled craft labor.

The rapid expansion has increased demand for skilled workers, leading local leaders and manufacturers to advocate for an Associated Builders and Contractors training facility in the parish to provide a more direct workforce pipeline for area students. Companies are also partnering with Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart program and local technical colleges to recruit and train employees, while many workers receive specialized on-site training to meet industry standards.

Although manufacturers continue to face infrastructure challenges, including traffic congestion that delays freight movement, they cite Livingston Parish’s skilled workforce, proximity to the industrial corridor and Gulf Coast distribution network and available land as major advantages for continued investment.

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