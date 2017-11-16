Les Miles has a buyer for his Bocage Lake home, moving out this weekend

Les and Kathy Miles have found a buyer for their Bocage Lake home and are moving out of the gated community this weekend.

The 5,590-square-foot house has been on the market for $1.76 million since November 2016, two months after Miles was relieved of his duties as head football coach for the LSU Tigers.

Realtor Quita Cutrer, who is the listing agent on the property, says the sale is scheduled to close Tuesday on the 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house and that the agreed upon sale price is close to the list price. She declines to say what that exact amount is or who the buyer is until after the deal is finalized.

Moving crews were beginning to load up furniture today from the house at 2733 Cedar Lodge Dr. that has been home to the Mileses family since they came to Baton Rouge. They bought the property in 2005 for $1.1 million.

The Mileses have purchased another home in Baton Rouge and will be relocating there this weekend, though Cutrer says they do not wish to publicize its location.

“They love Baton Rouge, they love the people in Baton Rouge and they will continue to be based here,” she says.

Additionally, the Miles still own a vacant lot in Bocage Lake down the street from the Cedar Lake Drive home.

—Stephanie Riegel