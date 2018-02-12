Lending from big banks to small banks hit record high in 2017
Lending from big banks and financial institutions to U.S. small businesses hit record highs last year, according to The Washington Post, citing a newly released index from online lending marketplace Biz2Credit.
The big banks approved 25% of small business loans while institutional investors, like pension funds, have an approval rate of more than 64%. Regional and community banks approved around 49% of their funding requests from small businesses. That figure is slightly behind the 50% level reached back in October 2014, but historically strong.
Fueling the higher loan approvals by smaller banks is guarantees from the Small Business Administration.
“This bodes well as we enter a new year,” says Rohit Arora, chief executive of Biz2Credit. “It is helpful for young entrepreneurs, who might not have credit scores high enough for a traditional bank loan, that SBA-backed loans are available through big banks and smaller ones.”
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!