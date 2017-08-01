Legislative Auditor investigating Baton Rouge land sale

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor is investigating East Baton Rouge Parish for its handling of land sales after a developer bought a 50,000-square-foot corner lot at Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard for just $10,000 at auction last year.

“It’s definitely got the eyebrows raised,” says Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, who launched an investigation after reading about the unusual sale in Daily Report on Monday.

The sale closed in February and was the latest move by the city-parish to shed land the Metro Council deemed surplus. But because the city-parish did not get an appraisal done for the property, there was no floor price for the tract when the city held an auction late last year.

Developer Radu Cosman was the only person who showed up for the auction and walked away with the land after his $10,000 bid was accepted. Cosman got the land for roughly 20 cents per square foot, and the Metro Council subsequently approved the sale unanimously and without discussion. Former Metro Councilman Ryan Heck, who represented the area in which the land is located, carried the deal through the process. He denies there was anything improper about the deal and has said he was only trying to carry out his “fiduciary responsibility” to sell surplus property in his district.

“Our reading of the law is that they can declare it surplus, but they have to sell it for market value,” Purpera says. “I don’t know how you do that short of an appraisal.”

Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson says state law backs up the city-parish. As long as the land is sold at auction and not at a private sale, she argues, the city doesn’t have to appraise the land or set a floor price.

But ultimately, the Louisiana Constitution prohibits “things of value” of political subdivisions from being donated, Purpera says, except in certain circumstances. He says Baton Rouge is at odds with that provision by selling land at what amounts to a steep discount.

He says the city-parish failed to create an atmosphere of competition at the auction if only one bidder showed up—and with a $10,000 sale, taxpayer dollars were essentially given away.

“If the land is worth $100,000 and you sell it at $50,000 just because your process was not good, you gave away $50,000,” Purpera says. “You can’t do that.”

Purpera points to the state law and also state Attorney General opinions that he says require municipalities to sell land at fair market value—and if they don’t, to justify why they are selling it for cheaper.

While it’s unclear how much the plot of land is worth, local real estate experts say Cosman got an incredible deal. Cosman plans to build a light commercial or office development on the property.

Planning Director Frank Duke says the tract is currently zoned residential, but he fully expects someone to request it to be rezoned for development.

“The narrow depth of the parcel is going to create something of a design challenge,” Duke says. “I think it can be overcome, but you’re going to have to be creative in how you do it.”

A slightly larger corner lot directly across the street from Cosman’s tract sold last year for nearly $1 million, or around $15 per square foot. Covington-based Resource Bank is now developing the property.

