LCTA Workers’ Comp sells managing general agency to Trean Corp. 

LCTA Workers’ Comp announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its managing general agency, LCTA Risk Services Inc. to Minnesota-based Trean Corp.

LCTA will represent Trean’s affiliated insurance companies, American Liberty Insurance Co. and Benchmark Insurance Co.

The two organizations share similar cultural values, and LCTA’s business is a “terrific complement” to Trean’s growing insurance and service offerings, says Joy Edler, Trean’s chief operating officer.

LCTA has provided workers’ comp coverage to Louisiana businesses since 1990.

Trean Corp. was founded in 1996 to provide innovative solutions in the insurance and reinsurance markets. The company is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota, and has offices in 10 states.