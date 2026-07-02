‘LaPolitics’: The field for Louisiana’s open congressional seat continues to grow

House Insurance Chair Gabe Firment has announced his candidacy to replace Congresswoman Julia Letlow in northeast Louisiana’s 5th District. He joins Rep. Michael Echols and Board of Regents Chair Misti Cordell in the race. Senate Agriculture Chair Stewart Cathey is expected to make a run for the Republican-leaning open seat as well, but has not yet made a public announcement.

—State GOP to Dallas: Louisiana Republican Party leaders expect to be well represented at the national party’s midterm “convention” in Dallas on Sept. 9-10. There will be no official delegates or votes taken at “Trumpapalooza;” it will be more of a pep rally, state GOP Executive Director Derek Babcock says. He doesn’t yet have an official schedule and doesn’t know how many tickets the state party will get, but he has secured a block of hotel rooms near the site, he said.

—Athlete agent portal: Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office has launched an Athlete Agent Registration Portal, as called for in legislation Senate Transportation Chair Patrick Connick sponsored this year. The portal, administered by the AG’s Public Protection Division, requires all athlete agents seeking to represent Louisiana athletes, including those focused on name, image and likeness activities for student-athletes, to complete a registration process that includes a preliminary application, criminal background check and mandatory training. “Louisiana’s student-athletes deserve advocates who operate with integrity, transparency and their best interests at heart,” Murrill says. “Senate Bill 389 gives my office the tools to ensure that those who seek to profit from our athletes are held to rigorous standards of conduct.”

—They said it: “I don’t know which staffer misled you, but thank you for your attention to this matter!!” –U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy responding to a post by President Donald Trump describing Cassidy as a holdout on the SAVE Act, when Cassidy is a co-sponsor

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.