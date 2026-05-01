‘LaPolitics’: Secretary of state discusses her political plans going forward 

While she has spent the last few days reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s redistricting decision, Secretary of State Nancy Landry spent part of her appearance on last week’s “LaPolitics Report” podcast discussing her plans to run for a second term, and what she might —or might not—do following another four years as Louisiana’s top election official. (Listen on Spotify/Apple.) All statewide offices will be on the ballot in fall 2027.

“I’m ready to say I am running for reelection,” Landry said on the podcast, “but after that I’m not sure. We’ll have to see how that next term goes.” She added, “I hope to have at least eight years there. I learned a long time ago you never say never and don’t make plans too far out in advance, because you just don’t know what’s going to be happening down the line. I just take it one term at a time.”

Asked whether voters are ready for the new closed primary system debuting on May 16, Landry said, “We have some major changes coming up. So, we will find out soon enough.” She said she has worked to educate the voting public but distanced herself from the actual decision-making. “This was not one of my initiatives. I did not ask the Legislature to make these changes.”

They said it: “I’ve never served a day in Congress without a lawsuit in the Supreme Court.” –U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields, reacting to the Supreme Court throwing out his district once again.