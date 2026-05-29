‘LaPolitics’: Questions remain over congressional map

The plaintiffs in the Callais case that invalidated Louisiana’s congressional map argue in a new filing that Senate Bill 121, the instrument Republicans have advanced to reduce the number of majority-minority districts from two to one, still may not comply with the Supreme Court’s decision because it mimics earlier maps that intentionally created a majority-Black district—namely, Congressman Troy Carter’s District 2. “Plaintiffs seek to examine the Secretary of State now, in advance of [the end of session on] June 1, to verify how much time is available to complete the remedial proceedings so Plaintiffs are not left in an unconstitutional gerrymander for the 2026 election,” the filing states.

—The final countdown: As the House wrapped up for the day on Wednesday, House Appropriations Chair Jack McFarland noted that the Senate had returned House Bill 1 to its chamber and reminded members that, under the Bacala Rule, they now had 48 hours to review the budget bill and get with him or staff if they have questions. House Ways and Means Chair Tony Bacala said the Senate didn’t take much out of HB2 but added “quite a bit” to it, which members likewise would be able to debate on Friday in accordance with the 48-hour rule. The session ends Monday.

—About the June ballot: In last week’s LaPolitics Q&A feature, Robert Collins, a Dillard University professor and political analyst, was asked about the upcoming June ballot hosting primary runoffs. “There could be a close race for the Public Service Commission next month,” Collins said. “I expect Joseph Cao to win that BESE race because he’s way ahead [based on primary results]. The Supreme Court election was decided [this past weekend]. So you’re going to have a really small ballot in June. What’ll be more interesting will be the election in November that’ll be the primary for all of our House seats. That’s the general election for the rest of the country. So that’ll be interesting. They’re going to have to reopen qualifying, and we’re going to have a whole new slate of candidates. Nobody’s going to challenge any of the incumbents, I don’t think. And if they do, I don’t think they have a shot at knocking one off.”

—They said it: “I think this is what the kids call ‘living in somebody’s head rent free.’” –Former Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a social media post about the Legislature’s proposed constitutional amendment to limit governors to two terms