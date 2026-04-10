‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Louisiana Surgeon General Evelyn Griffin talks vaccines

LaPolitics: You have been described as a “vaccine skeptic.” How would you explain your approach to vaccine policy?

Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Evelyn Griffin: My approach to vaccine policy mirrors my approach to any medical intervention or consumer product: that of safety, respect for the doctor-patient relationship, and patient autonomy. I recognize that communicable pathogens can cause significant morbidity and mortality and that vaccines play a role in prevention. From my first immunology class at the University of Toronto, I have studied how vaccines stimulate immunity to prevent disease. I also value rigorous evaluation of secondary outcomes, especially in low-risk individuals, and advocate for access to raw de-identified data to enable transparent, evidence-based inquiry. My approach is rooted in curiosity and asking questions to better understand outcomes and trends.

What are the health department’s main goals for this session?

One particular area I’m excited about is Senate Health and Welfare Chair Patrick McMath’s bill that creates the Office of Health and Nutrition. Louisiana faces some of the highest rates of chronic disease in the nation, including obesity, diabetes and heart disease, many of which are closely tied to nutrition and lifestyle choices. This new office reflects a shift toward prevention-focused health policy designed to improve long-term health, something I’ve advocated for in my own practice.

Outside of session, what are your main priorities for this year?

One of my key priorities this year is advancing women’s health by improving both access to care and health outcomes. Despite the level of health care investment in the United States, our maternal mortality rates remain more than double those of several European countries—an unacceptable gap for a nation with our resources. Addressing this requires expanding access to high-quality prenatal care, closing insurance coverage gaps, strengthening postpartum follow-up, addressing disparities and improving care coordination across a fragmented system. Equally important is strengthening preconception health so women are better positioned for healthy pregnancies and long-term well-being.

What makes you the right person to be Louisiana’s surgeon general?

I bring the understanding that effective policy must be grounded in detailed, high-quality data rather than a reliance on aggregate reports. I believe this requires balancing population-level public health strategies with individualized care, while respecting the doctor-patient relationship and patient autonomy. In addition, my training and certification in lifestyle medicine and functional medicine have shaped my approach to health by emphasizing the interconnectedness of body systems and the importance of addressing root causes of disease. This perspective is particularly relevant at this moment, as there is increasing interest at the state and federal level for more comprehensive, prevention-focused strategies to improve health outcomes across populations.

Do you believe that Dr. Casey Means should be confirmed as the federal surgeon general?

I have read her book Good Energy and found value in her focus on the urgency of addressing chronic disease, the need for systemic health care reform, and approaches that address root causes. I do not know her personally, however I would expect any nominee to uphold the Hippocratic oath, respect the doctor–patient relationship, protect patient autonomy and respect constitutional rights, including free speech.

When you’re not working, what do you do to relax?

I am passionate about being physically active and connecting with nature. I love to garden and watch the God-given miracle of sun, soil and water transform a seed into life-giving, whole food. Hiking is a big passion, from Tunica Falls to the Grand Canyon. I also enjoy travel, especially road trips. I find tremendous value in observing how other peoples or cultures approach the same challenges differently and strive to bring impactful perspectives home. Born in Poland during the communist era and now blessed to call Louisiana home, I embrace opportunities to engage with people from all walks of life.

—They said it: “Hit them so hard, the angels in heaven nod in wonder.” –Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins, responding on social media to President Donald Trump’s threat to wipe out “a whole civilization” in Iran

