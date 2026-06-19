LaPolitics: Louisiana Municipal Association names executive director

Richard Williams, formerly the interim executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, now has the title in full. Williams was the only candidate under consideration when the LMA’s executive board voted this week.

Williams was deputy director under Barney Arceneaux, who retired earlier this year.

The LSU Law graduate also has served as deputy judicial administrator with the Louisiana Supreme Court and as an assistant attorney general, according to his online profile.

“He knows Louisiana politics, and he’s been a great asset to LMA and the state,” says Haynesville Mayor Roderick Hampton, who is a regional vice president with the association.

Asked what was first on his agenda, Williams said, “The LMA was founded in 1926. We turn 100 years old this year. So this year is about celebrating the things we’ve been doing well, what made us get here, what did we do right to get here, what are we doing well, and then what do we need to either improve upon or change or adapt. We are in the middle of our district meetings, and the next thing after that is our annual convention the first week in August”

—Early voting: Early voting totals suggest little interest in this month’s ballot, pollster John Couvillon reports. Through four days, 75,691 people had voted, down 50% from the same point for last month’s primary round. Enthusiasm among Democrats and Black voters, which was the headline last month, also has waned; only 34% of the early voters are Democrats. After four days, he projects turnout might exceed 11% but not top 18%.

—They said it: “Everybody knows everybody’s business. Everybody knows whose check is good and whose husband isn’t.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who grew up in Zachary, on life in a small town, at a public event in New Hampshire.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.