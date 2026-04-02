’LaPolitics’: Kennedy’s pitch highlights high-stakes fundraising deadline

As March fades and April comes more into focus, there are a number of deadlines—past and future—worth noting in regard to the ongoing regular session in Baton Rouge, fundraising efforts for our elected officials in Washington and for the forthcoming closed primaries across Louisiana.

As of the regular session’s start date, legislators were allowed to introduce no more than five additional bills, and the deadline for doing so was at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. There are now 1,231 bills filed in the House and 520 in the Senate, which means roughly 200 new legislative instruments were filed for the regular session this week.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy sent an appeal to supporters telling them now is the time to “shock the woke looneys” because “when the clock hits midnight, our numbers go public for everyone to see.” Kennedy was referring to the fundraising deadline for the first reportable quarter of the calendar year, covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Actual reports detailing figures aren’t due until April 15, but some candidates are revealing numbers early. For example, the campaign of state Rep. Michael Echols tells LaPolitics he will report $1.4 million on hand for his bid in the GOP primary for the 5th Congressional District.

April, meanwhile, will be the month to register to vote in Louisiana’s approaching party primary elections scheduled for May 16. The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at an OMV office is April 15. The other deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is April 25.

—They said it: “Have you ever seen a bunch of chickens with their head cut off running around? Headless chickens, sometimes they catch the mealworms and one of them gets to eat. Usually they don’t, because they don’t have a head. That’s where we are now.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy on the vibes in the Senate, reported by Politico