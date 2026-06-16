‘LaPolitics’: An open seat could shift the direction of Wildlife & Fisheries leadership

Representatives of the commercial fishing and fur industries currently have a voting majority on the state board that oversees wildlife policy in “sportsman’s paradise.”

But that could change this month, depending on who Gov. Jeff Landry appoints to fill the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s current vacancy.

By law, three of the commission’s seven members must be from coastal parishes and represent commercial interests. The other four are appointed as “at large” members.

Andrew Blanchard, president of Pearl Inc., a seafood processing plant in Chauvin, is a commercial representative whose term has just expired, though he continues to serve on an interim basis. Replacing him with another industry rep would maintain the current 4-3 split, with members who are coming from a recreational perspective in the minority.

But Jimmie Martin, whose stated priority is preserving the shrimping industry, currently serves as an at-large member. In theory, Martin could be moved into Blanchard’s industry seat to make room for someone with a different mindset.

“Currently, there is no representative with a saltwater recreational fishing background serving on the commission,” said Rad Trascher, executive director and CEO of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana. “We would welcome the next appointment being made to an at-large seat with someone who can bring that perspective and help ensure balanced representation for all stakeholders.”

It’s not as if the commission always votes 4-3; in fact, decisions often are unanimous. However, the split was in evidence last year when commissioners softened regulations on the menhaden industry that recreational anglers and charter captains supported but were opposed by the industry, who said the rules had been bad for business.

Andy Brister, an at-large appointee who chairs the commission and voted against shrinking the previously approved buffer zone where menhaden harvesting was banned, said he didn’t think the backgrounds of the seven commissioners led to a preordained result.

“I didn’t know [before the vote] whether it was going to pass or fail,” he said. “I don’t know that it fell that way necessarily because it was commercial versus recreation.”

During this year’s session, Senate and Governmental Affairs Chair Caleb Kleinpeter proposed amending the constitution to add two new members to the commission. He advanced his bill out of committee but no further, and he told LaPolitics that he didn’t plan to burn one of his five nonfiscal bills to bring the idea back during next year’s fiscal session.

Legislators also considered but did not enact any significant new restrictions on the menhaden industry this year. The Legislature required the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries to scale back restrictions on deer baiting meant to restrict the spread of chronic wasting disease, and the commission approved new rules to address CWD at this month’s meeting.

So menhaden and CWD―the two most heated recent issues for the commission―appear to be off the table for now.

“I don’t know of anything [coming up soon] that’s going to be really pressing and controversial,” Brister said.

One commission issue worth keeping an eye on is bowfishing. If an angler reels in a fish that’s outside of the parameters of what’s allowed, they can toss it back, and the fish still has a chance to survive. That’s probably not the case with a fish that’s been hit with an arrow, which is one of the causes for concern.

The commission recently began requiring permits to bowfish, which should give members an idea about how widespread the practice is in the state. Depending on what they learn, new regulations may be discussed.

The near future includes finalizing regulations for the newly established recreational alligator hunting season. The proposed rules are in the public comment period now and could be finalized in August, said Cole Garrett, general counsel for the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

“That was kind of the crown jewel of our legislative package this year,” Garrett said.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.