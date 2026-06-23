Landry to regulators: Protect the ratepayers in Entergy’s proposed power plant deal

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is calling on state utility regulators to closely examine a proposed power plant acquisition by Entergy and make sure Louisiana residents are not left paying unnecessary costs, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The governor is urging the Louisiana Public Service Commission to thoroughly scrutinize the transaction, which involves Entergy buying a Texas power plant to help power Meta’s Hyperion data center, before approving it, saying regulators have a responsibility to protect ratepayers and ensure any purchase provides clear benefits such as improved reliability, additional generating capacity or long-term savings.

He warns against allowing costs to be shifted onto households and businesses already struggling with high expenses.

Landry’s concerns come amid broader debates over Entergy’s aggressive expansion plans tied to growing power demand from large industrial projects and data centers. Entergy has proposed major investments in new generation infrastructure, including natural gas-fired power plants built to serve the massive Hyperion data center project in northeast Louisiana.

While Entergy has argued the projects will strengthen grid reliability and bring economic benefits, consumer advocates and some policymakers have questioned whether customers could ultimately be exposed to financial risks if those facilities do not perform as expected or if major customers fail to renew long-term power agreements.

A key concern involves the lifespan of new power plants compared with the contracts supporting them. Critics have noted that natural gas plants can operate for decades, while some large customer agreements run for much shorter periods. If a major customer were to leave or reduce operations before the plants are fully paid off, regulators and consumer advocates have warned that remaining costs could potentially be borne by residential and small-business customers.

Landry says regulators should carefully evaluate whether the proposed acquisition would create measurable value for the public rather than simply expanding a utility’s asset base. He emphasizes that any deal should demonstrate tangible benefits and strong protections for ratepayers before costs are incorporated into electric bills.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.