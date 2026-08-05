Landlocked and loaded: How the Baton Rouge casino market beat the odds

As Business Report writes in its July issue, Louisiana’s decision to let riverboat casinos relocate to land has transformed the Capital Region’s gaming market, turning aging riverboats into modern entertainment destinations that are drawing more visitors, generating more revenue and creating hundreds of new jobs.

The most striking example is Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, where monthly gaming revenue has climbed from less than $1 million as the former Belle of Baton Rouge to as much as $5 million following a $160 million landside redevelopment.

The story doesn’t end there. Just downriver, The Queen Baton Rouge has experienced a similar surge since moving ashore in 2023, helping lift Baton Rouge’s total casino market from roughly $65 million to $80 million annually and expanding the city’s share of Louisiana’s gaming business.

Together, the two properties have reshaped downtown’s entertainment landscape while creating nearly 500 new jobs and attracting a broader mix of visitors, from local regulars to LSU football fans, convention attendees and weekend travelers.

Read the full story from the July issue of Business Report.