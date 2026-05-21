Julia Fisher-Cormier is charting the Port of South Louisiana’s next chapter

Julia Fisher-Cormier’s roles in local and state government have come in quick succession. She’s been in high demand, having gained a reputation for getting things done quickly and with little fanfare.

She was first appointed to the Port of South Louisiana as chief commercial officer in 2020 after cutting her teeth in public service on the St. Charles Parish Council. Then, in 2024, Gov. Jeff Landry tapped her to lead the Office of Multimodal Commerce. The next year, she was tapped to lead DOTD’s newly established Office of Transformation.

And now, she’s returned to the Port of South Louisiana, this time serving as executive director). For her, it feels a lot like coming home, as she grew up a stone’s throw from the Monsanto plant (now Bayer) in Luling and still lives in St. Charles Parish.

In a recent interview with 10/12 Industry Report, Fisher-Cormier discusses her toughest career challenge, her new role and her vision for the port, one of the nation’s largest ports by tonnage.

Read the interview here.