Is a master’s degree still worth it?

A master’s degree has long been viewed as a reliable career accelerant, but new data suggests that payoff is getting harder to guarantee, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Unemployment among workers under 35 with master’s degrees is near its highest level in two decades, raising fresh questions about graduate school’s return on investment.

The shift appears tied to an explosion in master’s programs, from traditional MBAs to specialized online credentials, creating more degree holders competing for a narrower pool of roles. At the same time, employers are increasingly prioritizing demonstrable skills over academic credentials, particularly as AI reshapes hiring needs. Specialized professional degrees like law and medicine continue to show stronger employment value.

For business leaders, the trend signals broader implications for workforce development, recruiting and higher education partnerships. For prospective students, it’s a cautionary tale: advanced education may still open doors, but the once-assumed job guarantee is looking far less certain in a rapidly changing labor market.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.