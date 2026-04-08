Insider selling hits 15-year high during oil surge 

Oil and gas executives cashed in on a market surge triggered by geopolitical turmoil, selling roughly $1.4 billion in stock during the first quarter as crude prices spiked following U.S. military action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Shares of major producers and service companies climbed sharply amid supply shocks, creating a lucrative window for insiders to sell, often at or near peak valuations.

While some transactions were prearranged under trading plans, the scale and timing of the sales signal a broader sentiment among executives that the rally may be temporary. Insider selling reached a 15-year high, with far more executives selling than buying, suggesting caution about the durability of elevated oil prices.

High-profile leaders at companies including Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Baker Hughes each sold tens of millions of dollars in shares. Analysts say the activity reflects both opportunism and skepticism, as energy markets remain volatile and highly sensitive to shifting geopolitical developments.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.