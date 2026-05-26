Inside Dustin Davidson’s fix of the Department of Conservation and Energy

Since his appointment as secretary in September, Dustin Davidson has busily gone about the task of transforming the Department of Conservation and Energy by removing layers of unnecessary bureaucracy and beefing up key offices, 10/12 Industry Report writes in its spring issue.

Many Louisiana residents still mistakenly refer to his department as DNR, the shortened version of the Department of Natural Resources. That was its moniker for decades before it changed to the Department of Energy and Natural Resources in early 2024, then again to the Department of C&E last fall.

The most recent iteration is more than simply a name change. Davidson is overseeing a major modernization of the agency, which now includes centralized offices for permitting, enforcement and an expanded Office of Energy.

10/12 Industry Report has the full story.