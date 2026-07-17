Industrial projects set the stage for future retail development in Ascension

Industrial investment is fueling commercial real estate growth in Ascension Parish as developers and retailers prepare for continued population and job expansion, Ascension Business Report writes.

According to Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, major projects such as CF Industries and Hyundai’s investments are bringing new workers to the area, which is increasing demand for housing, restaurants, retail, medical services and other businesses. As more employees and households move in, the ripple effects are expected to create new opportunities throughout the parish.

Retail growth remains strongest in Gonzales and Prairieville, though some areas are still underserved compared with residential growth. Colvin says the U.S. 61 corridor south of Gonzales and parts of Prairieville have seen housing growth outpace retail development, creating opportunities for new businesses.

Recent retail activity includes developments at Heritage Crossing and the new Aldi at Burnside and Airline, along with growing interest from smaller retailers in Prairieville.

The future of Prairieville’s commercial market may depend on continued residential growth, the development of nearby St. George and shifting employment patterns within the region. Historically, many residents have lived in Ascension Parish while commuting to Baton Rouge, but new job opportunities closer to home could change how the area develops. Despite these changes, Colvin says Ascension remains a strong market due to its household growth, income levels and overall economic fundamentals.

Donaldsonville represents a longer-term opportunity as major retailers remain cautious, waiting to see whether industrial growth leads to sustained population increases. Colvin says national retailers closely monitor population data before making expansion decisions.

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