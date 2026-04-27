How Wall Street is helping finance Hut 8’s St. Francisville data center

Hut 8 is heading to the bond market to help finance its planned $3 billion, 245-megawatt data center in St. Francisville, underscoring how AI infrastructure is reshaping capital markets, Bloomberg writes.

The project, tied to a long-term lease backed by cloud startup Fluidstack and supported by Google, reflects growing investor appetite for data center debt. The deal also highlights Louisiana’s emerging role in the AI economy, with the facility expected to draw significant power through an Entergy subsidiary agreement.

More broadly, the financing adds to a wave of borrowing by companies racing to build computing capacity for artificial intelligence, as developers tap public debt markets to fund increasingly large, power-intensive projects.

For Hut 8, better known as a Bitcoin miner turned digital infrastructure player, the bond sale marks another step in its strategic shift toward energy-linked AI development.

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