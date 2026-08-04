How Todd Graves has become the hottest host to Hollywood’s A-list

Todd Graves, the Baton Rouge billionaire founder of Raising Cane’s, reportedly spent up to $100 million hosting lavish World Cup parties in New York and Los Angeles, attracting a long list of A-list celebrities, Page Six reports.

The reported spending covered private flights, luxury hotels—including buying out the Mercer Hotel—exclusive venues, meals, transportation and police escorts for guests attending the World Cup final.

The New York festivities included a pre-party at Zero Bond, four luxury suites at MetLife Stadium for the Spain-Argentina final, a private dinner at Chez Margaux and an after party at Crane Club.

Celebrities in attendance reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mick Jagger, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Kevin Durant, Joe Burrow, Florence Pugh, Vin Diesel and many others. DiCaprio also arranged a private performance by musician Nat Myers during the dinner.

In Los Angeles, Graves hosted additional World Cup celebrations, including a party at Lumiere at the Fairmont and an after party at Snoop Dogg’s Compound featuring a performance by Snoop Dogg.

Graves was described as Hollywood’s latest high-profile host, highlighting his recent purchase of a $23 million mansion next to Leonardo DiCaprio, his history of extravagant Super Bowl and Coachella events and his growing reputation for hosting celebrity gatherings.

Page Six has the full story.