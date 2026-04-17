How today’s AI trainers could be tomorrow’s displaced workers

A fast-growing AI startup is betting it can transform—and potentially replace—large swaths of white-collar work by turning professionals into trainers for the very systems that could one day displace them, Bloomberg writes.

Mercor, now valued at $10 billion, recruits doctors, lawyers, consultants and other experts to break down their jobs into step-by-step tasks, feeding that knowledge into AI models used by major tech firms.

The platform operates like a gig marketplace for high-skill labor, offering lucrative side income for workers navigating a cooling job market and rising automation anxiety. But the model raises deeper questions about the future of work, as contractors effectively help build tools that could reduce demand for their own roles.

While AI systems still struggle with complex, real-world decision-making, rapid improvements and heavy investment signal a shift ahead. For now, workers are balancing opportunity with risk—monetizing their expertise today while confronting an uncertain role in tomorrow’s workforce.

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