How the voting rights fight is spilling into the SEC sports landscape

The NAACP and Congressional Black Caucus are escalating pressure on college athletics, urging Black athletes and fans to boycott public universities in Southern states over voting rights and redistricting battles, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The push specifically targets SEC schools in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Congressional leaders tied the effort to broader opposition against GOP-backed redistricting moves they argue weaken Black political representation.

The dispute also intersects with the federal SCORE Act, proposed legislation aimed at creating a national framework for college athlete compensation while shielding the NCAA and conferences from some legal exposure.

Caucus leaders say they cannot support legislation benefiting major athletic programs while those institutions remain silent on voting rights issues. The message raises fresh uncertainty for college sports powerhouses, particularly in the SEC, where athletics generate billions in economic activity, sponsorships and donor support.

While a full boycott remains uncertain, the threat introduces a politically charged new variable for universities, athletic departments and lawmakers navigating the rapidly evolving business landscape of college sports.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.