How the rise of the ‘quietly rich’ is reshaping the US economy

America’s wealth boom isn’t just creating more billionaires—it’s fueling a fast-growing class of ultra-wealthy households that are quietly reshaping the economy, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Roughly 430,000 U.S. households are now worth at least $30 million, with tens of thousands surpassing $100 million, driven by decades of stock market gains, private business ownership and rising asset values. Unlike the stereotypical coastal elite, many of these individuals are business owners spread across the country, amplifying their economic footprint in unexpected places.

This surge in wealth is widening the gap between top earners and everyone else, while also shifting consumer demand. Luxury brands, high-end real estate and private aviation are booming as this group spends aggressively, even as middle-tier markets soften.

With baby boomers holding a significant share of this wealth and asset values still elevated, the influence of these “quietly rich” Americans is poised to grow—with ripple effects across industries, investment trends and the broader economy.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.