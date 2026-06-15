How the designs of Capital Region architects came to life

The rendering and the finished building don’t always match — and the gap between them is where an architect’s vision meets the realities of construction.

A new feature in Business Report’s Real Estate Report edition pairs Capital Region firms’ early design renderings with photos of the completed projects, showing how a design on paper becomes a finished space.

Several of the projects are in Baton Rouge; others elsewhere in Louisiana and in Mississippi.

The local projects include Court to Table, a pickleball bar and restaurant in Baton Rouge designed by Ritter Maher Architects and built by Firmin Construction. Grace Design Studios designed the ReCenter Hospital in south Baton Rouge, a 33,760-square-foot inpatient and outpatient surgical facility with four operating rooms and a 22-bed pre-op and recovery unit.

In other communities, DNA Workshop’s Parkway Commons in Moss Bluff is a 48-unit affordable townhome development built to Fortified Gold and Enterprise Green Communities standards. Tipton Associates renovated a former Mississippi State University cafeteria in Starkville into a retail-style food hall, keeping the timber beams and cathedral ceilings of Perry Hall while adding a glass addition. The Architectural Studio, also in Starkville, designed The Summit, a mixed-use development with 20 residential units and ground-floor commercial space.

See the renderings and completed projects.