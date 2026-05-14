How south Louisiana’s industry titans are giving back

South Louisiana’s industrial economy has created more than jobs and investment—it has also produced some of the region’s most influential philanthropists, reports 10/12 Industry Report in its spring issue.

Among them is former Shell executive Greg Guidry, whose philanthropy has focused heavily on advancing engineering education at UL Lafayette. Baton Rouge industrial contractor Art Favre has directed major gifts toward LSU’s construction management program and regional health care institutions, while New Orleans business leader Donald “Boysie” Bollinger has supported everything from maritime education to youth-focused nonprofits and cultural institutions across the region. Read more from 10/12 Industry Report.