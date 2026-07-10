How Peter Ranzino turned business challenges into fast-growing tech companies

Baton Rouge tech entrepreneur Peter Ranzino built two successful companies by identifying workplace problems and using technology to solve them.

In the late 1990s, he promoted internet-based employee training when many businesses were unfamiliar with the concept, finding more interest from companies in markets like Houston than in Louisiana.

His first major venture into e-learning began in 1995 with Flying Fish Ventures, where he sold the idea of online training before developing the technology. He would later step away from the company and, in 2008, launch Learning Sciences Corp., which he grew into a national provider of custom online training platforms for major corporations and government organizations, including Disney, Fox, Citgo and ConocoPhillips.

The company focuses on engaging, practical training rather than simple compliance courses and has even created training programs for NBC Sports Olympic production crews. Despite its success, Learning Sciences remains a small Baton Rouge-based company with most clients outside Louisiana.

Ranzino later co-founded Pulse eCitation Solutions after recognizing a need for safer, more efficient traffic citation technology for law enforcement. The company developed a handheld device that allows officers to complete citations, run checks and send data without returning to patrol vehicles. Since launching in 2021, Pulse has been adopted by Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies and is preparing to expand beyond the state.

Both companies made the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Ranzino’s entrepreneurial approach centers on finding real-world inefficiencies, securing customers early and building technology around their needs.

Rather than pursuing a large Silicon Valley-style company, he has focused on creating small, profitable businesses that solve specific problems.

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