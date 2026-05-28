How much did Baton Rouge rents tick up in May?

Rents in Baton Rouge increased 1.1% in May compared to a 0.5% increase nationwide, according to Apartment List’s latest Baton Rouge Rent Report.

Year-over-year rent growth in Baton Rouge now stands at +1.4%, up from +1.3% one year ago.

Today, the median rent in Baton Rouge is $917 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,141 for a two-bedroom unit. The citywide apartment vacancy rate stands at 6.1%, down 1 percentage point from this time last year.

Baton Rouge is currently the 90th most expensive large city in the U.S.

Nationally, median rent increased by 0.5% in May as the rental market enters its busy season. Year-over-year rent growth remains negative at -1.5% but ticked up slightly compared to last month. The multifamily vacancy rate—though still elevated at 7.2%—has fallen for the first time in several years, albeit modestly.

Read the full report.