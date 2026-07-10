How Louisiana is preparing to capitalize on a nuclear energy boom

Louisiana is making a strategic push to become a leader in the growing U.S. nuclear energy industry as demand for reliable, low-carbon electricity increases.

Turner Industries has taken a major step by dedicating its fabrication facilities in Port Allen and New Iberia to producing nuclear-grade piping and precision modules for advanced reactors, a move expected to create 1,000 new jobs while allowing the company to continue its traditional industrial work.

Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the governor’s office and a host of industrial groups are supporting this momentum and pushing for the development of a local nuclear infrastructure.

The effort is driven by growing electricity demand from energy-intensive industries, including data centers and new manufacturing facilities, as well as the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Experts believe small modular reactors, or SMRs, could play a significant role by providing reliable, carbon-free power directly to industrial facilities, allowing companies to use natural gas for manufacturing rather than electricity generation.

However, SMRs are still several years away from widespread deployment, and traditional nuclear plants remain costly to build despite recent federal financing support.

A major challenge is developing a skilled nuclear workforce. Louisiana is working to expand its pool of nuclear-trained workers, prompting plans for partnerships among universities, community colleges and industry organizations to expand training programs.

LSU is seeking federal funding to strengthen its nuclear engineering education and plans to collaborate with Baton Rouge Community College to certify nuclear welders. Industry leaders point to labor shortages during Georgia’s Vogtle nuclear expansion as evidence of the need to prepare workers well before construction begins.

Louisiana’s strategy focuses on long-term investment in manufacturing, workforce development and collaboration between government and industry to ensure the state is ready to capitalize on future growth in advanced nuclear energy.

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