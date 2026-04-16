How long is too long? Judicial retirement age heads to the ballot

Louisiana voters on May 16 will consider a constitutional amendment that would raise the mandatory retirement age for state court judges from 70 to 75.

Under current law, judges in Louisiana must step down at age 70, though judges who reach that age while in office are allowed to finish their elected terms. The rule is set in the state constitution, meaning any change must be approved by voters.

The proposed amendment, Constitutional Amendment No. 5, would revise the constitution to raise that age limit to 75 while preserving the existing provision allowing judges to complete their terms if they reach the age limit mid-tenure.

The change would apply broadly across Louisiana’s judiciary, including district courts, courts of appeal and the state Supreme Court.

Supporters of the amendment, like Leaders for a Better Louisiana, argue the current age cap can force experienced judges off the bench prematurely.

“Life expectancy and professional lifespans are now significantly longer than they used to be,” Better Louisiana writes. “We believe the higher age limit helps retain institutional experience on the bench and we support this amendment.”

Opponents, meanwhile, say the current mandatory retirement age helps avoid concerns about declining mental or physical capacity and that raising the age limit could reduce opportunities for younger attorneys to ascend to the bench.

What’s also worth noting is that Louisiana voters have considered and rejected similar proposals before. In 1995, voters rejected an amendment that would have raised the age limit to 75. And in 2014, voters rejected another amendment that would have eliminated the mandatory retirement age entirely.

“We put this on the ballot before,” state Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, said during the 2025 legislative session. “It failed in 62 out of 64 parishes.”

Nationwide, policies vary widely. Some states, like California and Illinois, do not impose any mandatory retirement age for judges. Most do, however, often setting the cap between 70 and 75.