How Jones Signs turned craftsmanship, technology and trust into a business legacy

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1975 by Buck Jones, Jones Signs grew from a small, bare-bones operation into a full-service sign and billboard company under the leadership of Jones’ son, Scott.

Born the same year the company opened, Scott Jones grew up around the business, watching his father build it through hard work, craftsmanship and the gradual adoption of new technology.

Buck Jones did not originally plan to become a sign maker. After working offshore and for the telephone company, he began helping a friend with sign work on the side and discovered he had a talent for the trade.

In the early years, the company operated with minimal equipment, with signs designed by hand and much of the physical work done manually. Over time, Jones Signs adopted new technology, including projectors, vinyl-cutting plotters, computer-driven design software, digital printing and LED lighting.

Scott Jones learned every part of the business, from service work to installations, before returning full time and eventually taking over after his father’s death in 2020. Today, Jones Signs has about a dozen employees.

The company built much of its early reputation through neon signage, creating and restoring notable signs in Baton Rouge, while later adapting to LED technology and the growing demand for retro-inspired designs. The company’s portfolio reads like a tour of Baton Rouge history: the iconic Frostop mugs of the ‘80s, the landmark Coca-Cola sign downtown that Jones refurbished twice and the interior signs of the since-razed Cortana Mall.

The company expanded beyond custom signs into billboard advertising, launching its outdoor media division after entering the billboard business in 2001. This combination of custom signage and billboard advertising allows Jones Signs to offer businesses both physical branding and advertising solutions.

The company differentiates itself through quality materials, local relationships, personalized service and flexibility that larger national competitors may not provide.

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