How influencers are helping to fill America’s skilled labor gap

Blue-collar influencers are using social media to reshape public perceptions of skilled trades, presenting manual labor as aspirational, lucrative and secure at a time when the U.S. faces a significant shortage of skilled workers, Bloomberg reports.

Creators such as welder Lindsey Hover, carpenter Calvin Rust and trucker Clarissa Rankin share their daily work, salaries and career advice with hundreds of thousands of followers, helping young people see skilled trades as attractive career options amid a difficult job market and growing concerns about artificial intelligence. Their content comes as industries such as construction and manufacturing struggle to replace an aging workforce.

Evidence suggests social media is contributing to growing interest in vocational education. Trade school enrollment has increased nearly 20% since 2020, apprenticeship programs have reached record levels and surveys show many young people have become more interested in skilled trades after seeing social media content.

Some influencers have expanded their impact by launching training academies, partnering with workforce development organizations and helping recruit workers. Companies are also embracing influencer marketing to promote careers in plumbing, HVAC, construction and other trades.

Despite this momentum, experts caution that social media alone cannot solve the labor shortage. The U.S. is expected to face major shortages of electricians, construction workers and other skilled trades over the next decade, while technological advances have made many trade jobs more specialized and increased training requirements.

Long-standing stigma surrounding vocational careers also persists, with many young adults still favoring four-year college degrees. Additionally, the demanding physical nature of blue-collar work means these careers are not suitable for everyone.

Bloomberg has the full story.