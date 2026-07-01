How Hyundai’s planned $6B steel mill could reshape low-carbon steel production

Hyundai’s proposed $6 billion steel mill in Louisiana is positioned as a significant step toward lower-carbon steel production in the U.S., Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Instead of relying on traditional coal-fired blast furnaces, the facility is expected to use direct reduced iron technology combined with electric arc furnaces, a production pathway that can substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Initially, the process is expected to use natural gas, which emits less carbon dioxide than coal-based steelmaking, while the electric arc furnaces can also incorporate recycled steel to further lower the plant’s carbon intensity.

The project is also designed with future decarbonization in mind. Hyundai has indicated that the facility could transition to using green hydrogen in the process as supplies become commercially available.

Replacing natural gas with hydrogen produced using renewable electricity would significantly reduce emissions from ironmaking, bringing the facility closer to near-zero-carbon steel production. This flexibility could allow the plant to adapt as hydrogen infrastructure and clean energy resources expand.

The mill is expected to supply steel for Hyundai’s U.S. automotive manufacturing operations, supporting the company’s broader efforts to reduce emissions across its supply chain. Lower-carbon steel is becoming increasingly important for automakers seeking to decrease the embodied carbon of electric and conventional vehicles while meeting evolving customer and regulatory expectations.

Although the proposed facility represents a cleaner alternative to conventional integrated steel mills, it would not be emissions-free at startup. Its near-term climate benefits depend on the efficiency of the process and the use of natural gas, while its long-term emissions reductions will depend on the successful adoption of green hydrogen and continued access to low-carbon electricity. As a result, the project illustrates both the progress and the remaining challenges in decarbonizing one of the world’s most carbon-intensive industrial sectors.

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