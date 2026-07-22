How GLP-1 drugs are reshaping how Americans shop for clothing

A survey by ReturnPro suggests that GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound are changing not only consumers’ health but also how they shop for clothing, Inc. reports.

The post-purchase services company surveyed 500 U.S. adults who were currently taking or had taken a GLP-1 medication within the previous 12 months and found that 71% were buying more apparel because their size was changing, while 69% were more likely to shop in stores because they were unsure of their new size.

The survey also found that 65% intentionally purchased multiple sizes with plans to return those that did not fit, more than double the rate of general retail consumers, and 61% delayed returns by holding onto multiple sizes in anticipation of further weight loss.

According to Eli Kraiem, a professor at Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, GLP-1 medications may affect brain regions involved in reward, motivation and self-regulation, potentially leading some users to shift spending toward clothing, fitness and wellness products as food occupies less mental space and they experience weight loss and renewed confidence.

The survey also found that men were nearly twice as likely as women to purchase multiple sizes with the intention of returning what did not fit and reported greater increases in premium apparel spending, while ReturnPro CEO Sender Shamiss suggested women may be more likely to wait until their size stabilizes before replacing their wardrobes.

Inc. has the full story.