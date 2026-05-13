America’s shale boom has become a foreign policy weapon

America’s rise as the world’s top energy exporter is reshaping global trade and reinforcing its geopolitical leverage as fresh conflict in the Middle East disrupts fuel flows.

A Wall Street Journal analysis traces how the shale boom transformed the U.S. from an energy importer into a dominant exporter of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and propane, helping narrow the trade deficit while positioning American suppliers as a critical backstop during global shortages.

With the Strait of Hormuz disruption cutting off roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG supply, energy-hungry nations are increasingly turning to U.S. exports. New infrastructure, including expanded LNG terminals and port capacity along the Gulf Coast, has enabled record shipment volumes, though analysts warn export limits and domestic supply concerns could emerge if demand remains elevated.

The story underscores how decades of drilling investment and infrastructure build-out have turned energy into a strategic economic advantage for the U.S.—one with growing implications for trade, inflation, manufacturing and international diplomacy.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.