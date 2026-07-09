How America’s grocers are responding to changing consumer habits

U.S. grocery stores are cutting prices on selected items as consumers continue to reduce spending in response to higher food costs and economic pressures, The New York Times reports.

Walmart, the country’s largest retailer, recently announced discounts on products such as ground beef, fresh corn, cherries, potato chips and Coca-Cola as part of a broader effort by grocery chains to attract shoppers. Other retailers, including Costco, Target, Kroger and Stop & Shop, have also lowered prices on frequently purchased items and expanded their selection of lower-cost store brands.

The grocery industry has faced challenges over the past year and a half as shoppers deal with inflation, reduced food assistance benefits, higher fuel costs and changing buying habits.

Many consumers are purchasing fewer items, switching brands and shopping more often at discount stores like Aldi. A recent survey found that a majority of Americans have changed the groceries they buy to stay within their budgets.

However, the price reductions are unlikely to significantly lower overall grocery bills. Food prices have already increased sharply since 2022, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects prices for many categories, including beef, poultry, fresh produce, sweets and beverages, to continue rising. For example, Walmart lowered the price of a one-pound package of ground beef, but beef prices remain near record highs.

Retailers are trying to balance attracting customers with maintaining profits in an industry where grocery stores typically earn very small margins. Many price cuts are made possible through better deals with food manufacturers, supplier negotiations and efforts to reduce operating costs.

Companies are also promoting private-label products, which are usually cheaper than name brands, to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers.

Essentially, grocery chains are using targeted discounts and cheaper store brands to bring customers back and encourage larger purchases, but consumers should not expect a major drop in their total grocery spending anytime soon.

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