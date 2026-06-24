How AI giants are putting their own bots to work

Major AI companies are increasingly deploying their own AI systems inside their internal operations, using them to automate a wide range of workplace tasks rather than relying solely on human workers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

These tools are being applied across departments such as engineering, finance, marketing and administrative support, with the goal of improving efficiency and reducing costs.

At companies like OpenAI, internal AI tools are used to assist with coding, summarizing communications, handling onboarding processes and resolving billing or customer-related issues.

Employees also use AI systems to generate documentation and streamline routine operational work. Similarly, Google is integrating AI into finance and business operations, where it helps validate invoices, support cash-flow management and assist in certain analytical or decision-support tasks.

At Anthropic, internal use of AI focuses heavily on automating marketing workflows, organizing data and coordinating events and other operational logistics.

Across these companies, AI is increasingly treated as a “digital workforce” that complements human employees rather than simply serving as an external product.

A key theme is that these firms act as “customer zero,” meaning they test and refine their AI tools internally before offering them to outside customers. This allows them to identify weaknesses, improve reliability and better understand real-world deployment challenges at scale.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.